Perfect outdoor weather ahead!

Sunshine and less hot conditions are here to stay.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You’ll want to pull the hose out if your garden missed the rain last night because we’re in for a dry stretch through next week! Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and warm evening tonight!
A passing cold front will leave behind cooler temperatures into the beginning of the work week. In addition, a surface high pressure to our northwest will also bring us northerly winds and dry conditions for the next several days. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and daytime temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 80s through Wednesday! The sunshine sticks around through Thursday but temperatures will climb back up to the upper 80s by the afternoon. The heat continues as we track daytime highs into the low 90s by the start of next weekend! The dry stretch lasts us until next Sunday as isolated showers and thunderstorms move through South Central Kentucky.

