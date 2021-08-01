Storms possible tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw partly cloudy skies quickly turn overcast as we progressed through our afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through South Central KY tonight.

Rain rolling through late tonight. (wbko)

The main impacts associated with the storms tonight will be heavy downpours and gusting winds up to 60mph. Penny sized hail is also possible with the more moderate to heavy pockets of rain. Storm chances decline by Sunday morning - with most of the region being rain-free by 7am! The passing cold front will leave behind partly cloudy and less hot conditions. Relief from the heat continues into the work week as daytime highs will struggle to make it beyond the mid 80s. The summer heat returns by Thursday as daytime highs start to climb back up to the upper 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler. Scat’d showers and t/storms possible early. High 84. Low 63. Winds N-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 84. Low 62. Winds N-7.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 84. Low 61. Winds N-8

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 102 (1921)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+1.73″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 92)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (3.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (8084 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.