UK student Gerek Meinhardt wins bronze in team foil

TOKYO (WKYT) - Kentucky medical student Gerek Meinhardt won bronze with Team USA Sunday morning in men’s team foil.

Meinhardt is the husband of Lexington native Lee Kiefer. She won individual gold in Tokyo in foil. Meinhardt’s team defeated Japan 45-31. Meinhardt previously won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Team USA defeated Germany, 45-36, in the quarterfinals, but lost to the Russian Olympic Committee, 45-41.

