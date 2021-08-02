BG area Chamber of Commerce job report: 6,894 open positions in South Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce released their monthly job report.

There are currently 6,894 open positions in the 10-county region with a little over 66K open positions within 60 miles.

South Central Kentucky’s Labor Force has not reached its pre-pandemic peak of over 142K.

However, after its lowest point in decades during July of 2020 the workforce has climbed up to approximately 135K people.

Kentucky has seen a similar drop across the state.

The labor force participation rate for Kentucky was 59.2% in March of 2020 and it now sits third worst in the country at 56.3%.

Even with the pandemic our economy is expected to grow over the next decade! In the next ten years, the region will need over 2,800 entry level manufacturing workers,3,250 nurses including 1,485 Registered Nurses.

The region will also need 650 Welders, and 881 Industrial Machinery Mechanics. In addition to that, South Central Kentucky is also going to see demand for many new engineers including 393 new industrial engineers, 238 mechanical engineers, 109 civil engineers, and 75 electrical engineers.

Jobs by county:

Allen: 238

Barren: 832

Butler: 226

Edmonson: 111

Hart: 234

Logan: 424

Metcalfe: 126

Monroe: 128

Simpson: 572

Warren: 4,003

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.