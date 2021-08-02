Bowling Green International Festival t-shirt contest underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green International Festival t-shirt design contest is underway.

No matter your skill set or age, you can submit your shirt designs for a chance to be featured on this year’s festival shirts.

Designs must be submitted by August 23rd.

”It’s always very exciting to see the variety of t-shirts we get from local artists. You can be a professional or amateur, there is no age limit or anything like that. So, anybody who is willing to give it a shot,” said Kim Mason, International Festival Executive Director.

The international festival will take place September 25th.

Mason says they are trying to sell all tickets prior to the event to avoid lines and follow COVID-19 protocol.

“They’re priced cheaper the earlier you go there and get it. There will be some available at the door, but they will be twice as much as the highest price online. You can just go to our website to find out about that,” Mason said.

Mason says they will also hold a virtual art show open to artists in the community which display a certain culture.

Students will also be able to participate in a poster contest which celebrates the International Festival.

For more information about the festival and how to submit your designs

