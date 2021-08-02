Advertisement

Bowling Green International Festival t-shirt contest underway

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green International Festival t-shirt design contest is underway.

No matter your skill set or age, you can submit your shirt designs for a chance to be featured on this year’s festival shirts.

Designs must be submitted by August 23rd.

”It’s always very exciting to see the variety of t-shirts we get from local artists. You can be a professional or amateur, there is no age limit or anything like that. So, anybody who is willing to give it a shot,” said Kim Mason, International Festival Executive Director.

The international festival will take place September 25th.

Mason says they are trying to sell all tickets prior to the event to avoid lines and follow COVID-19 protocol.

“They’re priced cheaper the earlier you go there and get it. There will be some available at the door, but they will be twice as much as the highest price online. You can just go to our website to find out about that,” Mason said.

Mason says they will also hold a virtual art show open to artists in the community which display a certain culture.

Students will also be able to participate in a poster contest which celebrates the International Festival.

For more information about the festival and how to submit your designs go

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one...
WCSO: Help police identify suspects in attempted robbery investigation
Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson
DNA Doe Project helps KSP identify victim in 20-year-old cold case
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.
Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park

Latest News

Russellville EPB
Logan County Fiscal Court, Russellville EPB apply for grant to expand high-speed internet
Coach Billy Lindsey Inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame
Coach Billy Lindsey Inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new testing and vaccine program in state-run health care facilities
Hart County art teacher makes state semi-finals
Hart County art teacher is state semi-finalist
The city of Elizabethtown is banding together for the Deputy Kevin Johnson's 7-year-old...
Elizabethtown residents collecting cards for 7-year-old daughter of deputy killed in ATV crash