CCK seeking station sponsors for 2nd annual Shooting for a Cause Clay Shoot Fundraiser

CCK Clay Shoot Fundraiser
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Center for Courageous Kids (CCK) is hosting a clay shooting team event at The Nashville Gun Club Friday, August 6.

Attendees will enjoy unique state of the art shooting stations, breakfast, a raffle, and an awards luncheon.

With generous support from the presenting event sponsor, M&L Electrical, Inc., this will be a time where everyone who has a passion for CCK will come together to benefit the courageous kids CCK serves.

CCK is in search of businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring shooting stations at the clay shoot.

Sponsorship details:

$250 per station sponsorship.

The Center for Courageous Kids is a recreational medical camp for children living with chronic illnesses and medical diagnosis. Children attend CCK independently during the summer seasons, and then come along with their family during our diagnosis specific weekend retreats, all free of charge. To date, CCK has served over 36,000 campers from 45 different states and 13 countries, comprising of over 100 diagnoses.

To learn more about CCK, how to donate or get involved, please visit www.courageouskids.org.

