Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We start the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers.

In 2020, the Panthers finished over .500 for the first time since 2017 with a 5-4 record, and with their starting quarterback Lennon Ries and starting running back Jovari Gamble they believe they could improve even more. The Panthers play in class 1A and with the amount of depth the team has this season, Ries and Gamble are gambling on making a big run this season.

“I expect us to make a big run in the playoffs this year.” Said Ries. “We got all the talent we need offensive defense, a lot of skill positions. We got something I’m like really excited about that.”

Here’s a look at Russellville’s schedule this season:

August 20th: Vs Butler County 7pm

August 27th: Vs Glasgow 7pm

September 3rd: Vs Logan County 7pm

September 10th: At Warren East 7pm

September 17th: At Franklin-Simpson 7pm

September 24th: At Barren County 7pm

October 1st: Vs Fulton County 7pm

October 22nd: At Crittenden County 7pm

October 29th: Vs Monroe County 7pm

