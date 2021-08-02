Elizabethtown residents collecting cards for 7-year-old daughter of deputy killed in ATV crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy died in an ATV accident while off duty. Now the city of Elizabethtown is banding together for his 7-year-old daughter, who is currently in the ICU.

Kentucky State Police confirmed Kevin Johnson was driving an ATV near his home when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a fence.

Family confirmed his 7-year-old daughter, Aliyana, was riding along with Johnson when the crash happened. She was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Friends of family are now asking for the public to send cards to Aliyana while in the hospital, sending her thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.

“Please send prayers for her healing and prayers for no paralysis,” organizer Mary Gerber said on a Facebook post. “Pray for the whole family and get the cards and such sent!”

Cards can be sent to Aliyana and family at this address:

Norton Children’s Hospital

Attn: Aliyana Johnson

231 East Chestnut St.

Louisville, Ky. 40202

