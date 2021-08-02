Hot Rods fall to Ironbirds in series finale 10-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grant Witherspoon extended his hit streak to 13 games in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (55-23) 10-2 loss to the Aberdeen Ironbirds (39-38) in the series finale on Sunday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The Ironbirds got to Hot Rods starter Zack Trageton in the first inning, taking a 4-0 lead after Chris Shaw hit a grand slam to take the lead. Jacson McGowan got Bowling Green on the board with a solo shot off Aberdeen starter Ignacio Feliz in the second, his 13th of the year, that cleared the center-field batter’s eye and made it a 4-1 game.

The Hot Rods got another run in the second against Feliz to make it a two-run game. Greg Jones led off with a single and ended up at third after stealing second and moving up on an errant throw.

Witherspoon extended his hit streak to 13 games with an RBI single, making it a 4-2 game in the process. Aberdeen added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-2 lead and added four runs in the eighth, going on to a 10-2 win in the series finale.

The Hot Rods have an off day Monday and travel to WBKO’s Brett Alper’s home state of Delaware to start a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

