Juvenile with handgun arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. last Friday July 30, 2021 they responded to Beech Bench Park, for a disturbance in which a firearm had been displayed, and its use threatened by a subject involved in an altercation.

When police arrived, they made contact with the people involved with the disturbance, including a juvenile said to be in possession of a firearm. Deputies say the juvenile had threatened to kill an individual during the disturbance.

The juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct - 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening - 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor - 1st Offense, and was taken to a detention facility.

The WCSO continues an on-going investigation to determine where and from whom the juvenile obtained the weapon.

