Kentucky State Fair, Expo Center to require masks indoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests of the Kentucky State Fair will need to bring their masks, as an announcement Monday confirmed masks will be required indoors.

Kentucky made the announcement last week state government buildings would require employees and visitors to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky Exposition Center, home of the Kentucky State Fair, had already advised guidelines for events requiring visitors to wear masks indoors.

The State Fair tweeted it would be in compliance of the state’s policy, and would be requiring guests to wear masks when inside buildings.

Kentucky announced that facial coverings are required in state government buildings. In compliance with the policy, masks will be required indoors at the Fair but are not required outdoors. We’re excited to hold the Fair this year and look forward to seeing everyone Aug. 19-29! pic.twitter.com/F11zV4yWrs — Kentucky State Fair (@kystatefair) August 2, 2021

Outdoor attractions will not require masks, the State Fair board said.

The Kentucky State Fair will run from August 19 through August 29. More information on ticket prices and attractions can be found on the State Fair’s website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.