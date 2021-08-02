Legendary local coach Billy Lindsey inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Legendary local coach and current Bowling Green Purples assistant Billy Lindsey was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Lindsey has been a coach of high school sports for 43 years, coaching football, basketball, baseball and softball. The legendary coach played football at Glasgow High School and went on to play football at Western Kentucky University.

The newest member of the Hall of Fame has been apart of five state championship football teams.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.