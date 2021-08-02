Less humidity, more sunshine to start the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weekend brought soaking rains for some while others stayed dry, but still humid. This week we fall under a weather pattern that will make things feel like early fall for some!

Whether you're on the water or on the shores, it will feel pleasant today in south-central Kentucky! Don't forget the shades and sunscreen! (WBKO)

High pressure in the upper Midwest/Central Plains is delivering north-northeasterly winds, which is aiding in providing lower humidity and drier conditions! This will go on for a few days in south-central Kentucky and allow for below-normal temperatures along with ample sunshine. Monday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows going into Tuesday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday high temperatures will again reach the low-to-mid 80s with continued sunshine. Wednesday will be a tad warmer, but similar conditions will persist. By Thursday, humidity will increase slightly, but still stay relatively comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Overnight Thursday into Friday will see slight chances for showers and storms be possible, but nothing widespread or concerning at this time. Humidity then returns to what we’re used to going into this weekend - sticky! Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity, but again, it doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area as of Monday morning. The overall pattern late week through next week looks favorable for seasonably warm conditions along with low chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Low: 60. Winds N at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Low: 61. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 63. Winds N at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1942)

Record Low Today: 52 (1920)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 92)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.3 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6788 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 69

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.78″)

