Mostly clear and cool tonight!

Catching a break from the summer heat and humidity!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Beautiful weather conditions will make for a great afternoon to spend outdoors today! Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 80s and upper 70s across south central Kentucky.

Beautiful conditions to head out on that walk!
Beautiful conditions to head out on that walk!(wbko)

A surface high pressure system to our west will bring below average temperatures and keep the rain at bay! Daytime highs will struggle to even make it out of the low to mid 80s through Wednesday! However, nighttime lows will bottom out in the low 60s through Wednesday as well, so you might need the light jacket if you’re headed out the door. The heat makes a return Thursday as southerly winds kick in! Daytime highs into the end of the work week will flirt with the upper 80s. We see the potential for a few stray showers to kick in by Thursday and into the weekend, but these will be very short-lived if they do occur. Afternoon temperatures climb back up to the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the below-average and comfortable conditions while we have them!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. High 84. Low 61. Winds N-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85. Low 61. Winds N-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 65. Winds N-4

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (1942)

Record Low: 53 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.12″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.66″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Matter: 85)

UV Index: Very high (7)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.3 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (7321 Mold Spore Count)

