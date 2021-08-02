Advertisement

New Louisville Metro Government policy enforces masks starting Aug 2

CDC now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks...
CDC now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks indoors in public areas.(GRAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville officials are requiring masks in government buildings, prompted by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new Metro Government policy takes effect Monday. It also extends to city-owned vehicles when another person is present.

The city says the policy applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccinated status. Kentucky’s largest city has seen a tripling of cases over the last three weeks. Mayor Greg Fischer calls it an “urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The mayor also urged other Louisville employers to recommend masking.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one...
WCSO: Help police identify suspects in attempted robbery investigation
Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson
DNA Doe Project helps KSP identify victim in 20-year-old cold case
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.
Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down
Injury accident Cumberland Trace
Cumberland Trace shut down for single vehicle collision
KSP Trooper eats hotdogs to help raise funds for the backpack program
KSP Trooper eats 21 hotdogs in 10 minutes to raise money to feed kids

Latest News

Warren County Public Library
Spanish story time at the Foundry with the Warren County Public Library
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Looking comfortable the next few days with quiet conditions!
Pleasant start to the work week!
Wes Watt
Kaley Skaggs LIVE at Scottsville Road