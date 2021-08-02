Reptile and Exotics Show comes to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thousands of reptiles and exotic animals came to Bowling Green today for the 2021 vendor show at the Sloan Convention Center.

From snakes to spiders and lizards the show featured vendors from at least 5 different states to feature their exotic animals including a local from Bowling Green.

The event has taken place in Evansville, Indiana for the last several years.

Event organizer says there was a big demand for this type of show in the Bowling Green area.

”Today was our first show that we’ve done in Bowling Green. Very excited to get everybody in here and learn about the animals. We have our show in Evansville that we’ve done for several years and there was just a big demand over here. We have about 30 vendors, about 65 tables full of stuff today. We hope to get it as big as possible in the next year,” said Melody Mayo, event organizer.

Mayo says they are planning another Reptiles and Exotics Show in Bowling Green on October 31st.

