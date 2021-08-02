Rock and roll tribute concert this weekend in Cave City

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The music of a couple of the most popular performers in rock and roll history will be rockin’ Cave City Convention Center this weekend.

The Tribute to the Killer and the King is Saturday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Cave City Convention Center. It will feature Jerry Lee Lewis tribute artist Terry Lee Ridley and Elvis tribute artist Todd Bodenheimer, along with a live band of seasoned professional musicians.

All proceeds support Kiwanis Club of Caverna service projects for the kids of Cave City and Horse Cave.

