Scottsville Road construction updates

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Motorists traveling between Greenwood Mall and Three Springs Road in Bowling Green are seeing multiple changes made to the stretch of road to improve traffic flow.

The sections of U.S. 231 Scottsville Road are being modified to include turn lanes on to Cave Mill Road from Scottsville Road to increase traffic flow and improve safety and efficiency in that area. The project will also eliminate some left turns, make adjustments to the traffic signal in front of Greenwood Mall and widen the mall’s entrance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks everyone to take their time when on these roads during the construction process.

”We just ask people to be patient. Please use caution and allow extra travel time if you’re traveling in that area. Scottsville Road is a very busy road anyway, but when we add construction certainly it just makes things even more congested. So we do ask people just to be patient,” said Wes Watt, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC expects the project to be done in roughly the next six weeks.

