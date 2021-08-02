Spanish story time at the Foundry with the Warren County Public Library

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bilingual story time is returning to the Foundry.

The Warren County Public Library says that a Spanish story time will be returning on Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m.

The library says that they engage toddlers in the weekly program to sing, dance, and play.

For more information you can contact 270-781-4882.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.