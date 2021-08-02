Advertisement

Spanish story time at the Foundry with the Warren County Public Library

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library(Warren County Public Library)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bilingual story time is returning to the Foundry.

The Warren County Public Library says that a Spanish story time will be returning on Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m.

The library says that they engage toddlers in the weekly program to sing, dance, and play.

For more information you can contact 270-781-4882.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one...
WCSO: Help police identify suspects in attempted robbery investigation
Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson
DNA Doe Project helps KSP identify victim in 20-year-old cold case
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.
Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down
Injury accident Cumberland Trace
Cumberland Trace shut down for single vehicle collision
KSP Trooper eats hotdogs to help raise funds for the backpack program
KSP Trooper eats 21 hotdogs in 10 minutes to raise money to feed kids

Latest News

Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
CDC now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks...
New Louisville Metro Government policy enforces masks starting Aug 2
Looking comfortable the next few days with quiet conditions!
Pleasant start to the work week!
Wes Watt
Kaley Skaggs LIVE at Scottsville Road