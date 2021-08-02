TJ Samson issues warning of Scam Alert

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - TJ Samson has issued a warning that scammers have been calling patients and posing as employees of T.J. Regional Health.

TJ Samson says the wording may vary, but says the caller states they are updating records and asking for the patient’s Medicare number and/or their private information.

According to TJ Samson, it’s okay to be skeptical and protect yourself by asking questions and confirming the call is legitimate, and you can ask the caller for the name of their supervisor and for a call back number.

Representatives from T.J. Regional Health will contact you in conjunction with a service you are planning to have or have already completed.

TJ Samson encourages everyone to share this information to raise awareness about scam calls and to help everyone in the community to protect their personal information.

