UofL settles lawsuit against former president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Foundation and the UofL Board of Trustees each signed off on an $800,000 settlement in a lawsuit they filed against former UofL President James Ramsey.

Ramsey was sued in 2018 on accusations of fraud and financial mismanagement. The lawsuit alleged that Ramsey and his chief of staff paid excessive compensation to themselves and others, causing the Foundaiton to lose millions.

UofL then spent several million dollars on an audit of the Foundation’s finances and legal costs related to the lawsuit.

“Certainly we’ve spent a lot of time and resources working on this,” Mary Nixon, a UofL Board of Trustees member said, “and it’s been a distraction for the administration and particurily Dr. {Neeli| Bendapudi and we are thrilled to get this behind us.”

The audit resulted in more than two dozen changes for the way the Foundation’s finances are managed.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.