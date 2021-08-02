Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested in Glasgow after an assault on Grandview Avenue.

A male victim says that Vilma Matias assaulted him and according to the Glasgow Police Department, they found Matias in the backyard of the residence pouring gasoline on herself.

They were able to arrest Matias without incident and the victim refused medical treatment.

Matias was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault fourth degree, and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.