City of Bowling Green names new Fire Chief

The decision to recommend Battalion Chief Justin Brooks to be Fire Chief was unanimous.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Board of Commissioners appointed Battalion Chief Justin Brooks to be the next Fire Chief for the City of Bowling Green.

Battalion Chief Brooks began his career with the Bowling Green Fire Department in 2006 as a Firefighter and EMT. During his career with BGFD, Battalion Chief Brooks has served as Director of the Hazardous Materials Program and Technical Rescue Team, and as coordinator of the Officer Development Program.

The previous Fire Chief, Jason Colson, submitted his letter of intent to retire effective May 1.

