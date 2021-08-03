Advertisement

Close to half million bees removed from home

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - One Pennsylvania couple spent $12,000 in order to remove close to a half million bees from their home.

The Weavers said they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year-old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in December. The previous homeowner disclosed it in a note.

That didn’t bother the Weavers too much.

They said they didn’t see any bees and weren’t too worried. And then spring came, and the hives once again became active.

The Weavers turned to a general contractor and beekeeper, who says he relocated about 450,000 honeybees to his farm.

He also said the previous homeowner had called him for a consult but couldn’t afford the cost of moving the bees.

The lesson for home buyers is, no matter how good a deal on a property appears always get it inspected.

The Weavers admit they should have done that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Brian Aubrey, Krystle Lujan
Update: Suspects arrested in Cash Express robbery
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
TJ Samson issues warning of Scam Alert
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new testing and vaccine program in state-run health care facilities

Latest News

Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
LIVE: Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark El Paso shooting anniversary
It's been two years since a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart killed 23 people.
Biden, Harris to meet Latino leaders, mark 2nd anniversary of El Paso mass shooting
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda French Gates pose together in...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce