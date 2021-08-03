Advertisement

Comfortable again today, but the heat returns soon!

A gorgeous evening ahead as we track temps in the 70s!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The relief from the summer heat and humidity continued into today as we saw mostly sunny skies and temperatures still well below average! Enjoy it while we have it because it doesn’t last long.

Cooling things down this evening!
A surface high pressure in the Midwest is the main culprit for keeping the rain at bay and feeding us winds from the north! These northerly winds are aiding in the very enjoyable below-average temperatures. We’ll see the same weather story heading into tomorrow with temperatures kicking us off in the mid 60s by morning. We’ll struggle to make it out of the low to mid 80s through the afternoon, but it looks like another beautiful day nonetheless. Daytime highs creep back into the upper 80s by Thursday but the sunshine sticks around! As our rain chances increase by the end of the work week and weekend, so do our temperatures. It’ll be hot with highs in the low 90s this weekend. We could see a few pop up showers from Friday up until next Tuesday! Don’t cancel your outdoor plans though, because these storms are very short-lived and hit-or-miss most of the time. Thus, get your last-minute outdoor fun out of the way before the summer heat and humidity comes back!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85. Low 61. Winds N-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 65. Winds N-4

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 89. Low 67. Winds SW-4

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 103 (1897)

Record Low: 52 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.55″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 68)

UV Index: Very high (8)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.4 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6961 Mold Spore Count)

