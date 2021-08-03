Countdown to Kickoff: Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2021 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Logan County Cougars led by head coach Todd Adler.

In 2020, the Cougars finished with a disappointing 5-4 regular-season record compared to 2019′s 8-3 record. They lost their starting quarterback Braxton Baptiste in their second game, but still ended the season with a second-round playoff appearance.

The Cougars play in Class 4A and will be a very young team as they lost 14 seniors last season and only have five this year. Their mentality is to get the young guys ready for their opening matchup against Warren East.

“You know, we get a lot of young guys. So, trying to step into leadership roles, trying to step into new positions, that kind of stuff.” Said Adler “They’re getting better each and every day, and that’s what we’re out here trying to do, but just trying to figure out everybody’s roles and responsibilities right now.”

Here’s a look at Russellville’s schedule this season:

August 20th: At Warren East 8:30pm

August 27th: At Christian County 7pm

September 3rd: At Russellville 7pm

September 17th: Vs Greenwood 7pm

October 1st: Vs Hopkins County Central 7pm

October 22nd: Vs Calloway County 7pm

October 29th: Vs South Warren 7pm

