Advertisement

Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach

Barren County Baseball
Barren County Baseball(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Warren Central and University of Louisville baseball player Derrick Alfonso to be announced as new head coach of the Barren County Trojans baseball team, ESPN’s 102.5 and Sports Connection co-host Brian Webb reported Monday.

Alfonso played baseball at Warren Central High School where he set multiple records for his hitting. He is also inducted into the Warren Central High School Hall of Fame. The 2004 Kentucky Gatorade player of the year played college baseball at the University of Louisville and was drafted in the 26th by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008.

Alfonso will be taking over the head coaching position for Blake Crabtree. In 2020, Crabtree led the Trojans to a 21-11 record and an appearance in the 4th region tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from the WCSO, the men are seen with face coverings--one...
WCSO: Help police identify suspects in attempted robbery investigation
Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson
DNA Doe Project helps KSP identify victim in 20-year-old cold case
Vehicle vs pedestrian accident at Lehman Avenue and the Bypass.
Man hit by car off the Bypass, roadway shut down
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park

Latest News

Sports Connection 7-10-21
Sports Connection 8-1-21
Sports Connection Interview with Mark Nelson
Sports Connection Interview with Mark Nelson
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
CTK: Russellville Panthers
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers