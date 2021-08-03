Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Warren Central and University of Louisville baseball player Derrick Alfonso to be announced as new head coach of the Barren County Trojans baseball team, ESPN’s 102.5 and Sports Connection co-host Brian Webb reported Monday.

Super excited for this new journey with @BarrenBaseball https://t.co/h7EumYPu4l — Batters Box LLC (@DerrickAlfonso) August 3, 2021

Alfonso played baseball at Warren Central High School where he set multiple records for his hitting. He is also inducted into the Warren Central High School Hall of Fame. The 2004 Kentucky Gatorade player of the year played college baseball at the University of Louisville and was drafted in the 26th by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008.

Alfonso will be taking over the head coaching position for Blake Crabtree. In 2020, Crabtree led the Trojans to a 21-11 record and an appearance in the 4th region tournament.

