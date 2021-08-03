Federal moratorium extended, KY Housing reminds that funding remains for rental and utility assistance

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic, people facing financial trouble received a safety net in the form of a federal moratorium on evictions. That moratorium expired starting in August 2021, but President Biden’s team found a legal justification for extending it by 60 days in a region that protects nearly 90% of the U.S. population.

However after that 60-day period, many Kentuckians may still find themselves at risk of eviction, possibly unnecessarily.

That is where The Team Kentucky Housing Corporation steps in, managing a fund of federal dollars in an eviction relief program.

”The State of Kentucky got $264 million,” said Wendy Smith, Deputy Executive Director of the Kentucky Housing Corporation. “That is more money than we get for, you know, many, many programs.”

There are eligibility requirements to receive the funds.

”You need to owe back rent. If you don’t have back rent owed, you don’t need our help,” said Smith.

The program aims to help renters pay back rent, and pay rent forward, allowing them time to get on their feet.

Governor Andy Beshear encourages Kentuckians to take advantage of this program.

”There is no reason that anybody in Kentucky needs to be evicted right now,” Beshear said at a press conference when asked about the moratorium on evictions ending.

According to Smith, the program is also meant to help landlords. In addition to applying for themselves, landlords can be made whole through receiving the rent they were expecting.

Governor Beshear shared a message for Kentucky’s landlords.

”To our landlords, please accept these dollars. They’re more dollars than you’re going to get in any eviction proceeding, and it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

State officials do not expect to have to turn away anyone who is eligible that applies.

The website with more information including eligibility and applications is online.

