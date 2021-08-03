Funeral arrangements announced for Hardin Co. Sheriff Deputy killed in ATV crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in an ATV accident.

Deputy Kevin Johnson died after losing control of his ATV and crashing at a Hardin County residence Friday night, according to police.

The sheriff’s office announced visitation for Johnson would be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Johnson’s funeral will be held noon Friday at Southeast Christian Church in Elizabethtown.

His daughter, Aliyana Johnson was also injured in the crash and was airlifted to the ICU. Aliyana is currently listed in stable condition within Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Give 270, a crowdfunding organization raising money for projects in Hardin, LaRue, and Meade counties, created a trust fund to allow community to support the Johnson family during this time, according to a release.

The trust fund is currently being established at West Point Bank.

“West Point Bank is honored to assist those wishing to support the Johnson family by accepting funds into the account that will provide immediate and long-term support for Aliyana and the Johnson family,” West Point Bank President Josh Hubbard said in a release. “We appreciate Give 270 helping with online crowdfunding efforts.”

Give 270 will also be matching up to $5000 for online donations through their website. Funds raised from the trust will be used to cover Johnson’s funeral expenses and support for Aliyana.

To donate to the Aliyana Johnson trust fund, click or tap here.

Elizabethtown residents are also collecting cards for Aliyana during her stay at the hospital. More information on where to send cards can be found here.

