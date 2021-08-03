Advertisement

Glory Baby Ministry raffling off $50 Amazon gift cards

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What would you do with a $50 Amazon gift card?

A quick poll of our newsroom included the answers “a dress,” “vinyl records” and an “Elmo coloring book” (the latter was from our editor Liz, who is the mother to a six year old).

You may find yourself getting to answer that question yourself during Glory Baby Ministry’s 30 Days of Giveaways. Every day in September, someone will win an Amazon gift card. Raffle tickets are $5 and support the mission of Glory Baby Ministry, which specializes in making burial gowns or memorial packages for parents grieving a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.

Get your raffle tickets here.

