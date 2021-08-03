Highway safety improvement project will close section of KY 63 on August 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KYTC District 3 says a Highway Safety Improvement Project is expected to start this week on KY 63 Tompkinsville Road in Barren County.

Crews are expected to start this week, and the project will improve safety issues on KY 63 between Happy Hollow Road and the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway.

The project improves roadside features, drainage, and curve realignments.

The project is expected to close through traffic from August 16 to late November.

A detour using Siloam Road, KY 90, and Lenna Drive will be in place.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time travel during the closure of KY 63.

