Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Brian Aubrey, Krystle Lujan
Update: Suspects arrested in Cash Express robbery
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
TJ Samson issues warning of Scam Alert
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new testing and vaccine program in state-run health care facilities

Latest News

Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Close to half million bees removed from home
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
Hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Thousands of bees removed from home