Juvenile among the fifteen COVID patients at TJ Samson Hospital

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News continues to track local COVID hospitalizations as we now know there has been a juvenile on the COVID unit at T.J. Samson.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has the most cases it has seen since before the vaccine was readily available.

“What that means is it’s completely avoidable,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Both T.J. Samson and Med Center Health say they are seeing an increase in their hospitalizations from just yesterday.

“We’re also seeing the vast majority of our patients that are requiring admission are unvaccinated. So not all, but the majority,” said Brandon Dickey, Chief Nursing Officer, T.J. Regional Health.

According to the facility, there are currently fifteen patients at T.J. Samson Community Hospital with COVID which is up by two from yesterday. Med Center Health has 25 COVID patients which is up by seven from yesterday. Dickey says some of his staff is exhausted from yet another wave of COVID.

“I’m seeing a mixture of responses from staff from, ‘hey, we’ve done this before we can do this, again, to, almost utter despair of ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe we’re doing this already and in July,’” expressed Dickey.

From July 21 to now, there has been at least one juvenile in T.J. Samson’s Covid unit, at times two juvenile patients.

“Now we’re seeing possibly the Delta variant, it’s a younger group that is getting sicker. Most of them are not vaccinated,” said Dickey. “So I have to think that if we have more vaccinated, we’d have less patients at the hospital.”

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized to vaccinate kids 12 and up.

As 62 percent of the population in Kentucky has been vaccinated, officials and medical experts are urging more Kentuckians to get vaccinated when they are able.

“If you were unvaccinated, this is the most danger you’ve ever been in since the start of COVID. And there are more people out and about than ever before,” said Beshear.

Regardless of vaccine choice, Dickey asks that people remain vigilant.

“If someone chooses not to be vaccinated for legitimate reasons, you know, it’s still under emergency use, I understand that. But if you choose that, let’s be smart about how we integrate with the population,” said Dickey.

Med Center Health says they do not have any COVID patients under 18 at this time.

T.J. Samson has opened their vaccine clinic five days a week. You can book an appointment between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

