More sunshine, low humidity before temps increase late week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been a beautiful start to the week as Monday was sunny but comfortable to be outside. That pattern will continue going into today!

Today will be great to be outside with low humidity and sunshine! Just don't forget the sunscreen! (WBKO)

High pressure in the upper Midwest is delivering north-northeasterly winds, which is aiding in providing lower humidity and drier conditions! This will go on for a couple of days in south-central Kentucky and allow for below-normal temperatures along with ample sunshine. Tuesday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s and overnight lows going into Wednesday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s. These cool low temperatures may warrant a jacket for some or may prompt leaving the windows open overnight! Wednesday high temperatures will again reach the low-to-mid 80s with continued sunshine.

By Thursday, humidity will increase slightly, but still stay relatively comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Overnight Thursday into Friday will see slight chances for showers and storms be possible, but nothing widespread or concerning at this time. Humidity then returns to what we’re used to going into this weekend - sticky! Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity, but again, it doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area as of Monday morning. The overall pattern late week through next week looks favorable for seasonably warm-to-hot conditions along with low chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Low: 61. Winds N at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 63. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Low: 65. Winds NE 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (2011, 1902, 1897)

Record Low Today: 52 (1920)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 66)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.4 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7231 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.23″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.66″)

