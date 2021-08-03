Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to house fire on Plano Richpond Road

Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.
Multiple agencies respond to a house fire.(Marisa Williams)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - At least three fire departments responded to a house fire on Plano Richpond Road just after 3:30a.m. Tuesday morning.

WBKO News went to the scene and saw that there were fire trucks in the roadway to allow first responders to get the fire out. The fire was out in about half an hour. Ladders were also used to access the roof.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

