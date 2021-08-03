Advertisement

Nashville Predators, American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nashville Predators will once again team up with the American Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in Tennessee and Kentucky. One of them is this August at the Holiday Inn University Plaza and Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

The drives will take place Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Everyone who makes an appointment online and donates blood will receive two tickets to a Predators preseason home game on either October 2 or October 9.

All presenting donors will also receive a Preds and American Red Cross foam puck and be entered to win a Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player.

To make your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19.

