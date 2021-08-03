New fresco mural at Kentucky Museum to pay tribute to historic Jonesville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A fresco mural is being painted in the lobby of the Kentucky Museum on WKU’s campus.

“The fresco is a process of painting that should last forever, this is an old technique,” Alice Waddell, the designer of the painting said.

Waddell also serves as the executive director of the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission. She chose to have this mural pay a tribute to historic Jonesville.

“The image itself illustrates or depicts the livelihood of the people who was lived in Jonesville,” Waddell explained. “It somewhat tells the story of the demolition of Jonesville. In some of the images, you see people leaving the community. Another part tells the story of children that always wanted what was at the top of the hill, and why they did not belong at the top of the hill. So, it is quite a bit of symbolism in the overall painting itself.”

Waddell said it is important to remember and reflect on what happened to Jonesville as so many people’s lives were affected.

“It’s important because it’s a part of history, and it’s a part of history that is continuing to reoccur as if we’re not really learning from the past,” Waddell said. “Many black communities are taken over by larger manufacturers, businesses, you know, in not only in Bowling Green but in cities across the country.”

This mural will be the first thing you see when you walk into the Kentucky Museum.

It is being painted by a local artist and WKU professor.

They will be working on the painting throughout the rest of the week.

