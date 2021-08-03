REPORT: Overdose deaths in Kentucky rise nearly 50 percent in one year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced that the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report showed more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths compared with the year prior.

According to cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. The drugs were found in 1,393 cases, accounting for approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year.

“In addition to the stress caused by the pandemic, we believe the increase in overdose deaths for 2020 is due to a rise in illicit fentanyl and its analogues within the drug supply. The problem is also exacerbated by the widespread availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine,” said Van Ingram, Executive Director of ODCP. “ODCP is committed to changing the way substance abuse is handled in Kentucky, reducing the problem and making the commonwealth a model for other states.”

Nationally, the number of overdose deaths for 2020 was more than 93,000—the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.

Read the full report below.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.