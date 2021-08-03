Russellville High School band boosters hosting shoe drive

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville High School Band Boosters are conducting a shoe fundraiser August 6-October 8. The fundraiser will raise funds for the RHS Panther Band.

The Boosters says they will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected. They add Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, and new shoes at the donation boxes located in Russellville at RHS Band Room, Piggly Wiggly, Priceless IGA, and Keltner & Co. Salon. The shoes can be dropped off any time during normal business hours.

The Band Boosters says the box will be located at the RHS Band Room. They ask that people do not drop off any shoes prior to August 6.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Sara Pitts, Public Relations Chair, “We know that most people have a ton of extra shoes in their closets they would like to get rid of. By donating them to us, they help raise money to support the band and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

