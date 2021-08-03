Advertisement

Russellville High School band boosters hosting shoe drive

Russellville High School hosting shoe fundraiser to donate shoes to Funds2Orgs and will benefit...
Russellville High School hosting shoe fundraiser to donate shoes to Funds2Orgs and will benefit the band.(Nadia Todres | Russellville High School Band Boosters)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville High School Band Boosters are conducting a shoe fundraiser August 6-October 8. The fundraiser will raise funds for the RHS Panther Band.

The Boosters says they will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected. They add Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used, and new shoes at the donation boxes located in Russellville at RHS Band Room, Piggly Wiggly, Priceless IGA, and Keltner & Co. Salon. The shoes can be dropped off any time during normal business hours.

The Band Boosters says the box will be located at the RHS Band Room. They ask that people do not drop off any shoes prior to August 6.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Sara Pitts, Public Relations Chair, “We know that most people have a ton of extra shoes in their closets they would like to get rid of. By donating them to us, they help raise money to support the band and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile with handgun arrested
Juvenile with handgun arrested at Beech Bend Park
Vilma Matias of Glasgow
Woman arrested after assault, found pouring gasoline on herself
Brian Aubrey, Krystle Lujan
Update: Suspects arrested in Cash Express robbery
T.J. Samson Regional Health Pavilion in Glasgow.
TJ Samson issues warning of Scam Alert
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new testing and vaccine program in state-run health care facilities

Latest News

Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
Derrick Alfonso to become new Barren Co. HS baseball head coach
Today will be great to be outside with low humidity and sunshine! Just don't forget the...
More sunshine, low humidity before temps increase late week!
Though today is pleasant, don't forget the sunscreen!!
Another pleasant day with continued sunshine!
Predators host state wide blood drive with the American Red Cross
Nashville Predators, American Red Cross hosting blood drive in Bowling Green