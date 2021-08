BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss former WKU Basketball’s Charles Bassey being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, DeAngelo Wilson and Jamale Carothers transferring to WKU and WKU Olympians competing in Tokyo.

They also welcome to the show Warren East football head coach Jeff Griffith and Warren Central head coach Mark Nelson.

