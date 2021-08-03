‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Kentucky lawmaker says she and several members of her family have tested positive for COVID-19 even though they were vaccinated.

State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr says she has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kerr said in a Facebook post she was the last of her four family members to test positive.

All four are fully vaccinated.

Kerr says she will be in quarantine until this weekend.

She ended her post saying quote “this delta variant is a new ball game.”

