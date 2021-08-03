Warren County Schools gear up for back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools are getting ready to welcome 17,000 students back to the classroom and after an unconventional year like 2020-2021, many parents, teachers, and staff are leary about what this year will look like.

WBKO News spoke with Superintendent Rob Clayton who told us that they have worked closely with health officials and monitored the guidance that they have received. Clayton also says they will strongly be encouraging their students and staff to wear masks during the school day.

“We are going to continue to social distance as best we can just as we did throughout the previous school year. We are also looking at some procedures as far as how students come into our buildings, exit the buildings, just as we did last year,” said Clayton.

Clayton adds that they will monitor and adjust their rules based on new guidance.

