Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a situation at a Russellville restaurant after a woman was sent to the hospital.
Russellville Police responded to the parking lot of Colonial Inn around 7 p.m. Monday following an altercation.
According to police, a woman was struck by a car in the parking lot. Additionally, shots were fired at a vehicle that was being operated by a male.
The condition of the woman was not released at this time.
Police say names will currently not be disclosed.
