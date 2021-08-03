Woman hit by car, shots fired at Russellville restaurant parking lot

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a situation at a Russellville restaurant after a woman was sent to the hospital.

Russellville Police responded to the parking lot of Colonial Inn around 7 p.m. Monday following an altercation.

According to police, a woman was struck by a car in the parking lot. Additionally, shots were fired at a vehicle that was being operated by a male.

The condition of the woman was not released at this time.

Police say names will currently not be disclosed.

