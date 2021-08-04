Barren County Clerk’s Office closes due to COVID exposure

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Clerk’s Office closed down earlier Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Clerk Helena Chase Birdwell said she didn’t know when they would be back open, but they were working with the health department to get the entire office tested.

“I don’t know if this will just be for this afternoon, or if we will have to be closed for a few days, I don’t know yet,” said Birdwell.

There is a mask requirement at the Barren County Government Center in place effective immediately.

“I know everyone has mixed feelings but let’s just get through this and keep moving forward so that we can help be able to serve you all and keep everybody healthy at the same time.”

