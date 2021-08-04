Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Mini bike hit and run fatal

Kentucky State Police looking for this car they say left the scene of the hit and run.
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a hit and run collision that resulted in a death in Barren County on July 26, 2021.

Police say that around 9:30 that night, 26-year-old Allen Johnson of Glasgow was operating a Coleman 200CC mini bike near the 3800 block of East Hiseville Main Street. Police say a witness saw Johnson swerving left and falling off the bike.

It was at that time police say an unknown person driving a dark colored car struck Johnson in the street and left the scene without giving aid. Johnson died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

