Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff Thursday in honor of Kentucky sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of a Kentucky sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Aug. 5,

Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley, 23, of Paris, Kentucky, died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941, his remains were only identified last year.

Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Owsley will be interred in his hometown Thursday.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag to honor Owsley.

Additional flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

