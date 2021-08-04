Advertisement

Great Weather Continues into Thursday!

Temperatures and Humidity Levels Inch Upward by the Weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! We enjoyed plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures for yet another day. But it’s still Summer, and the upcoming weekend will have a more summer-like “feel” to it!

Thursday will see humidity increase slightly, but still stay relatively comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will go in the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Humidity then returns to what we’re used to going into this weekend - sticky! Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have slight chances of showers and storms possible with the increased humidity. It doesn’t appear to be washout conditions for the WBKO viewing area, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans as any shower or storm will be mostly short-lived and hit-or-miss. The overall pattern next week looks favorable for hot conditions along with stray to isolated chances for showers and storms - water cans and extra attention will be needed to area gardens as many spots in south-central Kentucky have been dry. Long range computer models indicate that the very warm to hot pattern along will be favorable along with a set up that may bring some portions of the Ohio River Valley above normal moisture - which will be lasting through the middle of the month of August! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast for south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 65. Winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 89. Low 67. Winds S-5

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, more humid. Slight chance of a thundershower. High 90. Low 69. Winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 49 (1012)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 32.77″ (+1.43″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

UV Index: Very high (8)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.5 - Weeds, Trees, Mold)

Mold Count: Moderate (6961 Mold Spore Count)

