Hilltopper football coaches, players preview Fall Camp 2021 Media Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football hosted its 2021 Media Day on Tuesday morning leading into the team beginning Fall Camp on Wednesday.

Third-year head coach Tyson Helton kicked things off with some big news. ”I think we’re in a position right now where Bailey Zappe is going to be the quarterback,” Helton said. “He was with us here in the spring and during the summer. He’s been here long enough and our staff has been able to make evaluations. I think it’s better for us moving into this season having that guy in place, he knows he’s the guy. I think we can go ahead and say yeah he’s going to be the starter and get moving forward with that.”

Just after Christmas, Zappe announced his transfer from Houston Baptist, where he threw for 10,004 passing yards in four seasons with the Huskies. In the four games of HBU’s fall 2020 schedule, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and only one interception. At 458.3 yards per game, Zappe’s average led all of college football and ranked 101.3 yards above the leading FBS passer – Dillon Gabriel of UCF, who averaged 357 yards per game – in 2020.

Zappe, along with offensive tackle Mason Brooks and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, followed Helton on stage. And the first question aimed at the quarterback was gauging his reaction to the breaking news. ”I guess I found out the same time y’all did – just now,” Zappe said with a grin. “They kind of kept it under wraps. We had a great spring and great summer and I’ve of course been working towards being the starter. I’m grateful that Coach Helton gave me the starting spot and I’m really excited to get [Fall Camp] started.

”Under Kittley’s tutelage, the Hilltoppers are primed to run a more up-tempo offense. Still, the details are what he wants his players to focus on the most during practices over the next few weeks. ”The two things are the biggest things I’m looking forward to this Fall Camp are trying to limit the self-inflicted wounds and then just competition every day, bringing everything you’ve got,” Kittley said. “Turnovers, dropped balls, penalties – those are things that can always hurt you on a drive, no question ... Then I feel like we’re really deep at a lot of different positions, so it’s just about making sure that every day we’re creating that competition.”

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Maurice Crum went on stage with returning defensive ends Juwuan Jones and DeAngelo Malone.

The Spring Game saw the defense make four interceptions – including two pick sixes – but Crum said that didn’t alter the group’s focus going into the summer.

”It was [still] about us consistently competing. I think it’s in our DNA to do that and be ready to attack, that’s what they want,” he explained. “That’s why they put the time in, that’s why they study, that’s why they wake up early to take care of their bodies, that’s why they put the weight on to come back. We have a culture in place where the guys, they thrive and just love, love football.”

Malone and Jones have been mainstays on either side of the defensive line for the past three or four seasons. Now a fifth-year senior with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Malone chose to return to The Hill with specific goals in mind.

”I want to prove that I’m capable of playing the run, rushing the passer, stopping the run ... I just try to do everything in a professional way and be the best player that I can be. Everything that I do, I just do it for my team,” the Atlanta, Ga., native said. “The offseason was a grind. I knew I wanted to be at a weight that I can consistently beat. I’m at 238-240 and I feel very comfortable coming in and playing at that weight.”

Jones has played in 38 consecutive games dating back to his redshirt freshman year of 2018, which includes 28 straight starts. He commented on what this upcoming season will mean to him.

”I take it one game at a time, I’ve been that way. That’s been my mentality since I was in high school,” the Sugar Hill, Ga., native said. “You just enjoy the moment. You only get four to five years to play college football so you’ve just got to enjoy every game. With it being more of a normal year without COVID [restrictions], this will be more of a normal football atmosphere with fans yelling and cheering.”

One of the bigger talking points was WKU’s non-conference schedule, which includes premier road games at Army (Sept. 11) and Michigan State (Oct. 2), but also a home game against Indiana (Sept. 25), in which the Hoosiers may be ranked as high as the top 10.

”[It’s] definitely challenging, but we like those games. We embrace those games,” Helton said. “You go win those games and suddenly you’re part of the national conversation. That’s really what we try to shoot for here – let’s go make some good things happen and be a part of that national conversation.”

Still, the head coach reminded everyone, it all starts with a tough season-opener vs. UT Martin (Sept. 2): “We’re going to take it one game at a time. We’re excited about UT Martin, that’s a great game for us to open up on a Thursday night, it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

When asked what game he’s most looking forward to, Brooks also gave his two cents.

”Honestly, I’m excited for every game. UT Martin, just to begin with, because I just want to see what we can do with Coach Kittley’s offense and this defense,” he said. “Big stage-wise, I mean you’ve got to look at Indiana at home. I feel like that’s going to be a great chance for us to really show the home crowd and the people of Bowling Green what we can do.

Brooks added, “This is going to be my fourth year, and I’ve seen some lows and some highs. I’m really excited just to go out there and put on and I feel like we really have the chance to do that. But, the short answer is that I’m excited for every game because this is an exciting team.”

The Hilltoppers will hold Fall Camp practices over the next four weeks, leading into kickoff against the Skyhawks on Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

