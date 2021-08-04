Advertisement

It’s Kentucky Farmers’ Market Week, this is how you can celebrate

By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While every week you can support your local farmer’s market, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has designated August 1st through the 7th as Kentucky Farmers’ Market week to share the impact local farmers make in nearly all counties of the state.

“This year, as we come out from under the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrate the fact that our farmers and producers never gave in and never gave up,” Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but gives them the much needed thanks and praise for a job well done.”

This week, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Community Farm Alliance (CFA) will have a series of events across the state to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week. One event was held at the Community Farmers’ Market on Nashville Road in Bowling Green on Monday.

“We’ve got 173 farmers markets, all 173 are different and unique,” Sharon Spencer, who is the direct farm marketing manager with the Department of Agriculture. “We have some that are in rural areas in Kentucky, we have some that are in urban areas in Kentucky.”

Last year, the state reported $13.5 million in sales from farmers’ markets. You can click here for a full list of farmers’ markets you can visit.

