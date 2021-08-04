Mammoth Cave National Park releases fall tour schedule through October
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave is getting ready for autumn.
They have released their fall tour schedule through October 23, 2021. They strongly recommend reserving and to plan ahead because tours often sell out.
The park says reservations can be made at Recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777.
For more information on cave tours and tickets at Mammoth Cave, you can head to https://www.nps.gov/maca/planyourvisit/cave-tours.htm
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.